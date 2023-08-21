Breaking: Liverpool lodge appeal with FA against Alexis Mac Allister red card

Liverpool have launched an appeal against the red Alexis Mac Allister received during the Reds' 3-1 Premier League win against Bournemouth on Saturday (August 19), according to This Is Anfield.

The Merseyside-based club registered their first win of the season at the weekend, beating Bournemouth 3-1 at Anfield. Goals from Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota sealed all three points for Jurgen Klopp's side, while Antoine Semenyo netted for the Cherries.

However, Liverpool received a major blow when summer signing Mac Allister was shown a straight red card in the 58th minute for a foul on Ryan Christie. The Reds managed to see the game out despite going one man down, with Jota giving them a two-goal cushion four minutes later.

Mac Allister, 24, was given the marching orders on his home debut for the Anfield outfit after catching Christie on the shin with his studs. The decision caused outrage among fans, who believed there was no malicious intent from the Argentina international.

It appears that Liverpool officials think the same as they have decided to appeal the red card, according to the aforementioned source. The club have informed the FA about their intention to challenge the decision in the hope of overturning a three-game ban for Mac Allister.

Klopp and Co. are scheduled to face Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Sunday (August 27). Mac Allister will also miss games against Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers if the decision stands.