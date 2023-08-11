BREAKING: Liverpool reach agreement with Brighton to sign Chelsea target Moises Caicedo for British record transfer fee

Liverpool are reportedly set to beat Chelsea in their pursuit to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer.

As per The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, the Reds have made a bid worth £110 million for Caicedo, a British transfer record. Brighton have accepted the bid and now it's down to the personal terms between the midfielder and Liverpool.

Caicedo has garnered plenty of interest in the last eight months. He was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in the January transfer window but a deal couldn't be agreed upon.

Chelsea chased the Ecuadorian midfielder's signature this summer transfer window, submitting multiple bids. However, Brighton ran an auction on Thursday (August 10) for Caicedo and the Blues' £100 million bid fell short.

Chelsea have parted ways with many midfielders this summer, including Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic. Hence, they need reinforcements and this would come as a big blow to the club.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are set to sign Caicedo, their third midfield signing this summer. They signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai and sold Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. They also parted ways with Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on free transfers.

Caicedo, meanwhile, had an excellent 2022-23 campaign with Brighton. He made 43 appearances across competitions, helping the Seagulls qualify for the UEFA Europa League for the first time in their history.

Chelsea hope to sign Liverpool target after completing Tyler Adams signing

As per Football.London, Chelsea have submitted a £48 million bid for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

The midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool but the Blues have put it in a better bid than the Reds. But it is still £2 million less than Southampton's asking price of £50 million.

The Merseysiders were expected to make another bid for Lavia. However, it remains to be seen if they do so after completing Caicedo's signing for £110 million.

Lavia made 34 appearances across competitions for Southampton last season. He put in some impressive performances despite the Saints being unable to avoid relegation.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are also set to bring midfielder Tyler Adams to Stamford Bridge this summer. They activated a £20 million relegation clause in the USMNT international's contract.

Adams, 24, made 26 appearances across competitions for Leeds United last season, having arrived from RB Leipzig last summer. But he couldn't help the Whites avoid relegation.