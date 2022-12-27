Breaking: Liverpool reach agreement to sign Cody Gakpo from PSV

PSV Eindhoven have confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Liverpool over the sale of Cody Gakpo.

Gakpo was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United ahead of the January transfer window. However, the Netherlands international is now on his way to Liverpool to the surprise of many.

It emerged after the Reds' Boxing Day win against Aston Villa that they have made a move for Gakpo. They were said to be in advanced talks with PSV over a €37 million deal for the forward.

The Eredivisie club have now announced that they have agreed to sell Gakpo to the Merseyside-based club. They revealed that the player will be traveling to England to complete the transfer immediately. In an official statement, they wrote:

"PSV and Liverpool FC have reached an agreement on the upcoming transfer of Cody Gakpo. The 23-year-old attacker will immediately leave for England where he will undergo the necessary formalities to complete the transfer."

PSV and @LFC have reached an agreement on the proposed transfer of Cody Gakpo.The 23-year-old attacker will leave for England imminently where he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer.

PSV refused to provide details about the transfer fees involved, but general manager Marcel Brands stated confirmed that they have bagged a club record sum. He said [via @Fabrizio Romano]:

"We are not going to male any announcements about the transfer fee for Cody Gakpo deal but it’s a record transfer for PSV."

Expectation for Liverpool to pay £37m guaranteed fee plus £13m in add-ons.



Expectation for Liverpool to pay £37m guaranteed fee plus £13m in add-ons.

It is worth noting that the Reds are yet to confirm the transfer on their website or social media handles.

Gakpo to cost €50 million for Liverpool

There have been suggestions that Jurgen Klopp's side are signing Gakpo for an initial sum of €37 million. However, PSV could bag a total fee of €50 million after add-ons, according to Dutch journalist Rik Elfrink and others.

Rik Elfrink @RikElfrink Cody Gakpo komt morgen niet meer trainen bij PSV. Hij heeft (voorlopig) zijn laatste wedstrijd gespeeld voor de club. PSV heeft de gewenste 50 miljoen euro te pakken. Straks meer op de site van het ED en morgen in de papieren krant.



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 PSV receives 50 mln euro for Gakpo. Cody Gakpo komt morgen niet meer trainen bij PSV. Hij heeft (voorlopig) zijn laatste wedstrijd gespeeld voor de club. PSV heeft de gewenste 50 miljoen euro te pakken. Straks meer op de site van het ED en morgen in de papieren krant. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 PSV receives 50 mln euro for Gakpo.

It now remains to be seen when Gakpo will be available for team selection for the Anfield outfit. Klopp will be keen to have him in the squad as soon as possible with Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz sidelined with injuries.

