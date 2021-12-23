BREAKING: Liverpool vs Leeds United postponed due to COVID-19 fears

The Premier League encounter between Liverpool and Leeds United on the 26th of December has officially been postponed, the two clubs announced in a statement. The Boxing Day encounter, which was scheduled to have been played at Anfield on Sunday, will now take place at a later date after Leeds informed the Premier League that they have a handful of players unavailable due to COVID-19.
Liverpool also have four players out due to COVID-19 currently, with Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Virgil van Dijk and Curtis Jones currently self-isolating after testing positive for the virus earlier this month. However, the situation at Leeds is believed to be much worse than what was feared, with their training facility currently shut due to an outbreak within the squad.
