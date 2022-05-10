Breaking: Manchester City announce £64 million agreement to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund

Premier League giants Manchester City have confirmed their agreement with Borussia Dortmund over the signing of star forward Erling Haaland. The Norwegian will arrive at the Etihad in the summer after City triggered the £64 million release clause attached to his contract with the Bundesliga club.

If reports are to be believed, Haaland will become one of the highest-earners at Manchester City after his transfer. The 21-year-old has a remarkable record since joining Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg, where he burst onto the scene. He has netted 85 goals in 88 appearances for the German club.

Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022.



The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player.

Earlier today, City manager Pep Guardiola stated during a press conference that he was not allowed to talk about the Haaland deal just yet. He was quoted as saying:

"Everybody knows the situation [on Haaland]. Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City have told me that I am not allowed to say something until it is done”





Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland deal done: "Everybody knows the situation [on Haaland]. Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City have told me that I am not allowed to say something until it is done".

Now that the club have officially confirmed the news, fans can be assured of the transfer. It will be interesting to see how Haaland performs in the Premier League, which is widely regarded as one of the toughest competitions in the world.

Notably, Haaland will now follow in his father's footsteps after the move to the Etihad. Alf Inge Haaland also represented the blue half of Manchester during his playing career.

The Cityzens are in action on Wednesday against Wolves and currently hold a three-point lead over Liverpool in the race for the league title.

