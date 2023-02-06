BREAKING: Manchester City charged by Premier League with numerous breaches of financial rules

The Premier League has charged defending English champions Manchester City with numerous alleged financial breaches.

In a detailed report, the Premier League has accused Manchester City of not revealing the club's accurate financial position. City have reportedly not been transparent about revenue, including sponsorship revenue, related parties and the club’s operating costs.

City have also been accused of not disclosing the salary of their manager between the 2009-10 and 2012-13 seasons. Roberto Mancini was the Cityzens’ manager in the aforementioned time period. The Premier League said in a statement:

“In accordance with Premier League Rule W.82.1, the Premier League confirms that it has today [February 6 2023] referred a number of alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules by Manchester City Football Club (Club) to a commission under Premier League Rule W.3.4.

Commissions are independent of the Premier League and member clubs. The members of the commission will be appointed by the independent chair of the Premier League judicial panel, in accordance with Premier League rules W.19, W.20, and W.26.”

It continued:

“The proceedings before the commission will, in accordance with Premier League rule W.82, be confidential and heard in private. Under Premier League rule W.82.2, the commission’s final award will be published on the Premier League’s website.

This confirmation is made in accordance with Premier League rule W.82.1. The Premier League will be making no further comment in respect of this matter until further notice.”

The investigation began in March 2019, and the chargesheet makes references to every season between 2009-10 and 2017-18.

According to journalist Martyn Ziegler, if proven guilty, City could see their points docked or even be demoted from the Premier League. Recently, Serie A giants Juventus were handed a 15-point sanction over alleged wrongdoing in transfer dealings.

Jamie Carragher believes Manchester City are not as formidable as they once were

A 15th-minute goal from Harry Kane propelled ten-man Tottenham Hotspur to a 1-0 win over defending champions City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (February 5).

With Arsenal losing to Everton the previous day, City had the perfect opportunity to reduce the Gunners’ lead atop the table. The reigning champions, though, failed to live up to their billing and ended the night with a disappointing result.

After the game, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher said that City are unlikely to find their feet this season, claiming that they are not the City of old.

"We're waiting for City to kick in to the City we know so well, and this might be the season where they are not themselves, for lots of different reasons," he said on Sky Sports. "It's not the Manchester City of old."

If the latest Premier League allegations prove to be true, it could well be the end of City’s dominating spell in England.

