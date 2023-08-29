BREAKING: Manchester City star Erling Haaland wins PFA Players' Player of the Year award

Manchester City star Erlign Haaland has been named the PFA Player's Player of the Year. The Norwegian takes home the laurels after his stunning debut season in the Premier League with the Cityzens in 2022-23.

Haaland scored 53 goals in 52 games across competitions for Manchester City last season. He helped Pep Guardiola's side win the European treble by playing a crucial role in all three competitions - Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.

The 23-year-old broke the Premier League scoring record with 36 goals in his debut season and was also the top scorer in the UEFA Champions League (12 goals). The youngster also picked up the Premier League Player of the Year award and the Player of the Month award in August and April last season.

Haaland was also in the running for the PFA Young Player of the Year award but was edged out by Arsenal star Bukayo Saka. The Englishman picked up the trophy earlier on Monday (August 29) and was awarded by former Gunners Jack Wilshere.

Manchester City signed Erlign Haaland in the summer of 2022 for a reported £51.2 million. He joined the Cityzens after scoring 86 goals in 89 games across competitions for Borussia Dortmund and has continued his fine goalscoring form for the Premier League giants.