Breaking: Manchester United announce Erik ten Hag as new manager

Manchester United have announced the appointment of Erik ten Hag as their new manager. The Dutchman will take over the managerial position from Ralf Rangnick this summer.

Ten Hag will join on a three-year deal with an option to extend the contract by another year, bringing an end to the long-winded managerial pursuit the Red Devils have undergone.

A statement on the club's official website read:

"Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Erik ten Hag as Men’s First Team Manager, subject to work visa requirements, from the end of this season until June 2025, with the option to extend for a further year."

The club's football director John Murtough commented:

“During the past four years at Ajax, Erik has proved himself to be one of the most exciting and successful coaches in Europe, renowned for his team’s attractive, attacking football and commitment to youth.

“In our conversations with Erik leading up to this appointment, we were deeply impressed with his long-term vision for returning Manchester United to the level we want to be competing at, and his drive and determination to achieve that.

“We wish Erik the best of luck as he focuses on achieving a successful end to the season at Ajax and look forward to welcoming him to Manchester United this summer.”

Manchester United finally appoint full-time manager

Ten Hag's appointment as United manager has been the worst kept secret in the football world. The Dutch tactician emerged as the favorite the moment interviews with candidates for the Old Trafford hotseat began.

Having previously targeted Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino, the Red Devils were said to have been impressed by the vision Ten Hag had for the club. The Ajax manager was soon in pole position to take control of the club.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Official statement by Manchester United & Ajax confirms the agreement completed and signed. Official, confirmed. Erik ten Hag has been appointed as new Manchester United manager. He’s the man for the new era.Official statement by Manchester United & Ajax confirms the agreement completed and signed. Official, confirmed. Erik ten Hag has been appointed as new Manchester United manager. He’s the man for the new era. 🚨🇳🇱 #MUFCOfficial statement by Manchester United & Ajax confirms the agreement completed and signed. https://t.co/vIWlJOzLiE

The 52-year-old commented on being confirmed as the next United boss, saying:

“It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead. I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve."

Erik ten Hag's appointment comes at a time when United are in need of a huge improvement in the mood around the club. They hit rock-bottom on Tuesday night after being thrashed 4-0 by fierce rivals Liverpool.

Now that the Dutchman has been confirmed, all eyes will be on the summer overhaul.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava