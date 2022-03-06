×
Create
Notifications

BREAKING: Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo ruled out of Manchester City clash due to injury

Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s injury comes as a massive blow for Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo's injury comes as a massive blow for Manchester United
Vishal Subramanian
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Mar 06, 2022 05:20 PM IST
News

According to Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic, Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo will not be involved for Manchester United against Manchester City tonight due to an injury, with Edinson Cavani also set to miss out for the Red Devils.

🗞 Cristiano Ronaldo has been ruled out of Sunday's Manchester derby through injury. It is understood that Edinson Cavani is also not a part of the matchday squad. [@lauriewhitwell]

While the nature of Ronaldo's injury has not been mentioned, he is set to miss one of the most important games of the season as Manchester United travel to the Etihad Stadium to face their crosstown rivals.

Ralf Rangnick could be forced to play Bruno Fernandes as a false 9 due to the mini-injury crisis, with Marcus Rashford the only one who can deputize as a centre-forward in the absence of the experienced duo.

Read more heretheathletic.com/news/cristiano…
Also Read Article Continues below

More to come on Sportskeeda...

Edited by Vishal Subramanian
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी