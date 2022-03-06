BREAKING: Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo ruled out of Manchester City clash due to injury

According to Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic, Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo will not be involved for Manchester United against Manchester City tonight due to an injury, with Edinson Cavani also set to miss out for the Red Devils.

While the nature of Ronaldo's injury has not been mentioned, he is set to miss one of the most important games of the season as Manchester United travel to the Etihad Stadium to face their crosstown rivals.

Ralf Rangnick could be forced to play Bruno Fernandes as a false 9 due to the mini-injury crisis, with Marcus Rashford the only one who can deputize as a centre-forward in the absence of the experienced duo.

