BREAKING: Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo scores just five minutes into his Rangers debut

Manchester United loan star Amad Diallo has found the back of the net just five minutes into his Rangers debut.

It emerged on Thursday that Scottish Premiership giants Rangers have reached an agreement with the Red Devils to take Diallo on loan for the rest of the season. The 19-year-old put pen to paper on a six-month loan deal with the Gers.

Diallo, who has been given the number 9 shirt at Rangers, appears to have taken little time to settle in at the club. Light Blues boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has named the forward in his starting lineup to face Ross County in the league.

The Manchester United loan star has marked the occasion by scoring a goal just minutes into the game. Diallo got on the end of a pass from English midfielder Joe Aribo to net his first goal for Rangers.

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo JOE ARIBO FINDS AMAD DIALLO WHO SCORES FOUR MINUTES INTO HIS RANGERS DEBUT JOE ARIBO FINDS AMAD DIALLO WHO SCORES FOUR MINUTES INTO HIS RANGERS DEBUT 💫 https://t.co/1xAMjYAJg7

Having made a bright start to his stint with Rangers, Diallo will be keen to add more goal contributions to his tally before the end of the season. It also remains to be seen if the Manchester United youngster can get on the scoresheet again today.

