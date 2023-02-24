Breaking: Manchester United to play Real Betis in Europa League Round of 16

Manchester United have been drawn against Real Betis in the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League. The Red Devils advanced to the Round of 16 following a 2-1 (4-3 aggregate) win over Barcelona on Thursday (February 23).

Erik ten Hag's side headed into the draw unseeded after finishing second in Group E. They missed out on top spot to La Liga side Real Sociedad.

United will face Sociedad's league rivals Betis, following the Round of 16 draw on Friday (February 24).

One of only two defeats at Old Trafford for Manchester United this season came against Spanish opposition. However, they did overcome Barcelona in a brilliant 2-1 comeback win on Thursday, courtesy of goals from Antony and Fred cancelling out Robert Lewandowski's penalty.

Erik ten Hag's side are eyeing their first trophy since 2017 and are in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday (February 26). They will now look to extend their European sojourn at the expense of Betis.

