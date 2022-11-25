Breaking: Neymar reportedly suffers twisted ankle during Brazil's FIFA World Cup game against Serbia

Neymar reportedly suffered a twisted ankle during Brazil's 2-1 win against Serbia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

RIcharlison scored a brace, including a magnificent second to seal the win for the Selecaos. However, there was a major scare for Tite's side as their superstar No. 10 limped off the field with agony over his face.

Shades of the 2014 World Cup was all over again. Neymar suffered a gruesome back injury in the quarter-final against Colombia on that occasion and was unable to play anymore in the tournament.

However, it seems like his injury is less severe. Any timeline for possible absence is unknown at this time.

The superstar No. 10 has so far played 12 games for Brazil in the FIFA World Cup. He has scored six goals and provided three assists for the Selecaos.

Ronaldo said Vinicius Jr. should start alongside Neymar in Brazil's attack for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Brazil v Serbia: Group G - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Vinicius Jr. started alongside Neymar and Richarlison in the attack for Brazil. Brazilian great Ronaldo asked Tite to start the Real Madrid superstar alongside the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward in attack for the game.

He said (via Sportstar):

“Tite will have to pick the best three among the possible six in the first XI. But that’s a headache he or any coach would welcome. Neymar Jr is going to start, definitely. He is in ominous form for his club, Moreover, he should reach the World Cup fully fit. That is the most important factor. There was never any doubt about his talent. I believe, he is ready to go all the way.”

He further added:

“I think he [Tite] has decided his playing XI now. But he would be open to introduce anyone. For me, Vini should be preferred given the form he is in for Real Madrid. But it’s difficult. The coach will have to keep his formation in mind and pick players according to the need of the team, keeping in mind the weakness of the opponent too."

Brazil will play their second Group G clash against Switzerland on November 28. Their penultimate group game will be against Cameroon on December 3.

