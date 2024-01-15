Breaking: Pep Guardiola wins FIFA The Best Men's Coach of the Year

Pep Guardiola has been named the Coach of the Year in the FIFA The Best Awards 2023, taking place in London.

The Spaniard had a sensational year with his club side Manchester City in 2023. It was certainly one of the best of his illustrious coaching career, and the best in the Cityzens' history.

The Manchester club won the Premier League, edging Arsenal by five points and won the FA Cup by defeating city rivals Manchester United in the final. They were also crowned the UEFA Champions League winner for the first time in the club's history, defeating Inter Milan 1-0 in the final.

City won the historic European treble, their first ever, the second treble of Guardiola's coaching career. He had done so before with Barcelona in the 2008-09 season.

Pep Guardiola operated expertly from behind the scenes in helping Manchester City achieve its best-ever year. He now takes home the FIFA The Best Coach of the Year award for the first time in his career.

Pep Guardiola makes Barcelona claim after winning FIFA The Best Award

While Pep Guardiola has won the FIFA The Best Award for his achievements with Manchester City, it was Barcelona that set his status as an elite coach.

Speaking of the club he served as a player and as a manager, the Spaniard made an emotional statement at the ceremony in London, saying (via Fabrizio Romano X):

“Barça is the club of my heart. Barcelona is the reason why I am standing here, Barcelona is part of my life.”

Guardiola won 14 trophies as Barca's manager, including two UEFA Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles. He also won a treble with the Spanish giants.