Breaking: Portugal release statement addressing claims that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to quit 2022 FIFA World Cup squad

Portugal have released an official statement dismissing claims that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to quit the 2022 FIFA World Cup. This comes after rumors claimed the 37-year-old was unhappy to be benched against Switzerland on Tuesday (6 December) and threatened to part with the national team in Qatar.

Recall that Ronaldo was named on the bench when Portugal locked horns with Switzerland in the round of 16 stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup earlier this week.

The Daily Mail reported that the Portuguese was furious with manager Fernando Santos and wanted to pack his bags and walk out of the tournament following a tense conversation between them.

Get World Cup Football News @_GIFN



getfootball.eu/cristiano-rona… Cristiano Ronaldo had threatened to leave the Portugal training camp on learning that he will be dropped for the Switzerland game, report Record Portugal. Cristiano Ronaldo had threatened to leave the Portugal training camp on learning that he will be dropped for the Switzerland game, report Record Portugal.getfootball.eu/cristiano-rona…

However, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) have come out to shut down any further speculation. In an official statement, the FPF insisted that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner never threatened to leave the group and denied any tense meeting between him and the manager.

The statement, which was posted on the FPF's official website read:

"News released this Thursday reports that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the national team during a conversation with Fernando Santos, the national coach. The FPF clarifies that at no time did the captain of the national team, Cristiano Ronaldo, threaten to leave the national team during the internship in Qatar."

"Cristiano Ronaldo builds up a unique track record every day at the service of the national team and the country, which must be respected and which attests to the unquestionable degree of commitment to the national team."

SPORTbible @sportbible Goncalo Ramos replaced Cristiano Ronaldo and now has more World Cup KO goals than him in his first ever World Cup start! Goncalo Ramos replaced Cristiano Ronaldo and now has more World Cup KO goals than him in his first ever World Cup start! 🔥 https://t.co/H1hXFZcyew

The statement also stressed that the player is fully committed to the national team just like his colleagues as they look forward to building their best experience in the tournament. It continued:

"Incidentally, the degree of dedication of the player most capped by Portugal was again demonstrated - if necessary - in the victory against Switzerland, in the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup."

"The national team - players, coaches and FPF structure - is, as it has been since the first day, fully committed and enthusiastic in building what the country wants to be Portugal's best-ever participation in a World Cup."

Cristiano Ronaldo denies signing contract with Al Nassr on Portugal duty

What does the future hold for the Portuguese maestro?

There have been rumors in circulation suggesting that Ronaldo has signed a contract with Saudi Arabian outfit Al Nassr that would see him pocket a massive €200 million annually.

However, the Portuguese icon has come out to deny any development of such. When questioned on the subject in the aftermath of Portugal's dominant 6-1 triumph over Switzerland, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner simply replied:

"No, it isn't true."

Ronaldo remains a free agent after parting ways with Manchester United by mutual consent in November.

Get Portugal vs Switzerland Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes