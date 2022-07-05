Breaking: Premier League footballer further arrested over 2 more rape allegations relating to another woman

A Premier League footballer who was yesterday arrested on a rape allegation has been further questioned on separate attacks on a different woman last year, according to British news outlet The Telegraph.

The internationally recognized player was released on bail until August after spending around 30 hours in police custody as he was quizzed over three alleged assaults. The player cannot be named for legal reasons.

On Monday, The Telegraph had initially reported that a man in his late 20s was arrested in the early morning in North London on suspicion of rape, with the incident said to have taken place in June. The report also states that the player is set to compete at the Qatar World Cup later this year.

The player's club has been contacted by the outlet for comment, with the Premier League team aware of the player being questioned. The Met Police have stated that the man was initially arrested "at an address in Barnet."

Scotland Yard offers updated statement on Premier League star arrested on multiple rape allegations

In a statement released by Scotland Yard on Tuesday, 5 July, as quoted in the previously referenced Telegraph article, they stated:

"On 4 July, an allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to police. It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022. On 4 July, a 29-year-old man was arrested at an address in Barnet on suspicion of rape and taken into custody.

"While in custody, he was further arrested on suspicion of two incidents of rape that were alleged to have been committed in April and June of 2021 against a different woman in her 20s. He has subsequently been released on bail to a date in August. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing."

