Breaking: PSG's Kylian Mbappe could miss Real Madrid clash with foot injury

Kylian Mbappe's potential foot injury is a massive concern for PSG
Modified Mar 07, 2022 08:32 PM IST
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have been dealt a potentially huge injury blow, as French publication L'Equipe have cast doubts over Kylian Mbappe's involvement against Real Madrid. The Frenchman reportedly took a painful blow to his foot this morning, with the Parisians initially fearing that it could be a fractured foot.

Kylian Mbappé is now a major doubt for Wednesday night, having suffered a knock on his foot - initial exams have shown no fracture. (L’Éq) twitter.com/gffn/status/15…

Although a scan eased fears of a fracture, he could miss the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg clash against Real Madrid. PSG are yet to comment on Mbappe's availability but could well do so in the hours ahead once the situation becomes clearer.

The Frenchman scored the only goal in the first leg against Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes last month and has been PSG's best player this season. Mauricio Pochettino will hope he can play a part in the game as the Parisians chase their first-ever UEFA Champions League crown.

हिन्दी