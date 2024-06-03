Breaking: Real Madrid announce Kylian Mbappe signing

Real Madrid have announced the signing of Kylian Mbappe, who left PSG at the end of the 2023-24 season. The Frenchman had already informed the Parisians at the start of the campaign that he would leave in the summer.

Los Blancos were widely regarded as Mbappe's next destination, and the newly crowned UEFA Champions League winner has confirmed the same, announcing the Frenchman's signing on a free transfer.

In a statement on their website, Los Blancos posted the signing of Mbappe on a five-year deal:

"Real Madrid CF and Kylian Mbappe have reached an agreement whereby he will be a Real Madrid player for the next five seasons.'

Having been in pursuit of the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner since 2022, Los Blancos have finally been successful in landing Mbappe, widely regarded as one of the best young strikers in the game currently.

Mbappe joins a youthful Los Blancos attack comprising Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes, making Carlo Ancelotti's side huge favourites to go back-to-back in the UEFA Champions League next season and also dominate domestically.

How did new Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe fare at PSG?

New Los Blancos striker Kylian Mbappe

New Real Madrid attacker Kylian Mbappe is coming off a hugely successful seven-season stint with PSG, amassing a record 256 goals and 108 assists in 308 games across competitions.

In what turned out to be his final season at the club in 2023-24, Mbappe registered an impressive 44 goals and 10 assists in 48 games across competitions. He led Luis Enrique's side to another Ligue 1 title, along with success in the Coupe de France and Coupe des Champions.

The Parisians, though, failed to break through in the UEFA Champions League once again, losing 2-0 on aggregate to Borussia Dortmund in the semifinals. However, he has the chance to win the competition for the first time with record 15-time champions Los Blancos, who beat Dortmund 2-0 in the Wembley final on June 1.