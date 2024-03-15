BREAKING: Real Madrid to face Manchester City in UEFA Champions League quarterfinals

Defending champions Manchester City will face Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League. The fixtures for the quarters were just announced, with 14-time winners Los Blancos set to face Pep Guardiola's City team again.

City beat Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate last season en route their title. Overall, the two teams have faced each other on 10 occasions, with City winning four games, losing three and drawing as many.

Expand Tweet

Both teams are in good form this season, which will make the tie yet another exciting European clash.

City are currently third in the league table, one point behind first-placed Arsenal and second-placed Liverpool. They also hold a 100% winning record in Europe this season, winning eight games, scoring 24 goals in the process.

As for Los Blancos, they lead La Liga standings with 69 points after 28 games. Real Madrid also won all six of their group games, scoring 16 goals in those matches. Their last-16 tie against RB Leipzig ended 2-1 in favor of Los Blancos over two legs.

What are the other fixtures in the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League?

Atletico Madrid will face Borussia Dortmund in one of the three other ties in the Champions League. Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) will face Barcelona again, with the latter winning four games to the French team's three victories. The other three games ended in draws.

The last clash of the final eight will be a pulsating matchup between Arsenal and Bayern Munich. The Gunners have lost seven games, winning three and drawing the other two against the Bundesliga giants. Bayern have hit 17 goals in their last three games against Arsenal.