BREAKING: Real Madrid's appeal to overturn Jude Bellingham's red card rejected

Real Madrid's appeal to the Spanish football federation to revoke Jude Bellingham's two-game suspension has been rejected, according to Spanish radio station COPE (via Madrid Xtra).

Los Blancos locked horns with Valencia in La Liga last Sunday (3 March). Hugo Duro and Roman Yaremchuk netted once each to put Valencia 2-0 up within half an hour of action.

Vinicius Jr. pulled one back for his side just before half-time, set up by Dani Carvajal's cross from the right flank. The Brazilian winger then equalized for Real Madrid in the second half, heading Brahim Diaz's cross into the back of the net.

During the final minutes of stoppage time, Diaz put in another cross from the right and Bellingham headed it home in what seemed to be the match-winner. However, referee Jesus Gil Manzano blew the final whistle just before the pass and the goal did not stand.

Carlo Ancelotti's men ran toward the referee, imploring him to reconsider his decision, and chaos ensued. Amid the pushing and shoving between players from both sides, Real Madrid striker Joselu was booked for dissent.

Bellingham then received a straight red card for dissent towards the referee. He reportedly told Manzano (via Fabrizio Romano):

“It’s a f*cking goal, the ball is in the air. What the f*ck is that."

The Spanish football federation handed the English midfielder a two-game suspension for his use of profanity. Carlo Ancelotti confirmed after the match that Real Madrid would appeal to overturn the decision, which has now been rejected.

"They want to make an example" - Jude Bellingham explains why he was handed two-game ban after Real Madrid's draw against Valencia

Bellingham believes that La Liga are looking to make an example of him since the Englishman is a new arrival in Spain this season. He insists that he did not say anything to offend the referee.

Speaking after Real Madrid's 1-1 Champions League draw with RB Leipzig (2-1 agg), the 20-year-old midfielder said (via ESPN):

"It's difficult to talk about, because there's appeals going on. All I can say is what happened, with the referee's decision to blow the whistle. He's human, but so am I."

He added:

"I didn't say anything offensive. I feel like at times because I'm new, they want to make an example [of me], which I'm cool with. I have to take responsibility for my actions. I think two games is a bit ridiculous but if I have to miss those two games, I'll support the team from the stands."

Bellingham will miss Madrid's next two league games against Celta Vigo (10 March) and Osasuna (16 March) as a result of the suspension. The England international will return in his side's fixture against Athletic Club on March 31.

The midfielder has been in exceptional form this season and seems to be enjoying life in the Spanish capital. He has contributed 20 goals and nine assists so far in his debut campaign for Real Madrid.