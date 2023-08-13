BREAKING: Roberto Mancini resigns as Italy national team coach 

According to Sky Sports, Roberto Mancini has resigned as the Italy national football team's head coach. The 58-year-old took charge of the Azzuri back in May 2018 and was in charge for 61 matches.

Italy won 39 matches, drew 13, and lost nine games under Mancini. The former Manchester City boss also led the Azzurri to UEFA Euro 2020 glory back in 2021. Italy won the competition by defeating England in the final via penalties.

Mancini has also managed clubs like Lazio, Inter Milan, and Fiorentina among others during his career. He has won a total of 14 trophies in his managerial career.

Roberto Mancini, who was a fantastic attacker during his playing career, is well-respected as a coach. Fans will always remember when his Manchester City side won the Premier League on the final matchday in dramatic style.

With his Azzurri stint over now, fans will keep a keen eye on the 58-year-old's next career move.

Italy issued a statement about Roberto Mancini's departure

Roberto Mancini's departure from the post of Italy's head coach comes at a strange time as the 2024 UEFA Euro is only 10 months away. Hence, the reigning European champions need to look for a new tactician for the tournament in Germany.

Italy issued a statement after Mancini's departure. The UEFA Nations League 2023 was Mancini's last act after starting his job in 2018. Italy's statement about the coach's resignation read (via GOAL):

"The Italian Football Federation announces that it has taken note of the resignation of Roberto Mancini from the position of coach of the Italian national team, received late yesterday evening."

"Thus concludes a significant page in the history of the Azzurri, which began in May 2018 and concluded with the 2023 Nations League Finals; in between, the victory at Euro 2020, a triumph conquered by a group in which all the individuals have known how to become a team," the statement added.

"Taking into account the important and close commitments for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers (10 and 12 September with North Macedonia and Ukraine), the FIGC will announce the name of the new national coach in the next few days," it concluded.

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is among the front runners to replace Robert Mancini as the new Italy coach.