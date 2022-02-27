×
Breaking: Roman Abramovich hands over 'stewardship and care' of Chelsea to trustees of charitable foundation after Russian invasion in Ukraine

Roman Abramovich has issued a statemen after the Russia-Ukraine conflict
Modified Feb 27, 2022 12:40 AM IST
In the wake of Russia invading Ukraine, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has issued a statement over the Premier League giants' ownership. Earlier, questions were raised against the Russian owner amidst widespread sanctions imposed on billionaires and businesses hailing from the country by the rest of the world.

It was even claimed that several potential buyers were on high alert with the hope of Abramovich being forced into giving up ownership of the club on a permanent basis.

Statement from Club Owner Roman Abramovich.

Abramovich himself has now put out an official statement through Chelsea's social media accounts to confirm his decision. It read:

"During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the Club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities.
"I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.
"I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the Club, players, staff, and fans."
List of Foundation Trustees:- Bruce Buck- John Devine- Emma Hayes- Piara Powar- Paul Ramos- Sir Hugh Robertson[via @ChelseaFC]

Although there has yet to be enough clarity on the details of the takeover by the charitable foundation, it is expected to keep Abramovich out of the office for a while.

Edited by Nived Zenith
