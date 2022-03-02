Breaking: Roman Abramovich puts Chelsea up for sale with staggering £4 billion valuation

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has put the club on sale, sending invitations to prospective buyers to bid for the reigning European champions. Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss has claimed that he’s one of the four potential buyers to have been invited to buy the club from Abramovich. It has been reported that the Russian-Israeli businessman wants around £4 billion for the club, but is unlikely to get more than £2 billion.

In the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the UK Government is reportedly considering sanctioning the Blues’ current owner. Fearing sanction, Abramovich is allegedly looking to sell all his properties in the UK, including his beloved football club.

BBC Sport @BBCSport "I am very privileged. I sit here in peace. I do the best I can, but you have to stop asking me these questions, I have no answer for you."



Thomas Tuchel gave an impassioned response when asked in his press conference about Chelsea's Russia owner, Roman Abramovich. "I am very privileged. I sit here in peace. I do the best I can, but you have to stop asking me these questions, I have no answer for you." Thomas Tuchel gave an impassioned response when asked in his press conference about Chelsea's Russia owner, Roman Abramovich.

Wyss has revealed that Abramovich is “in a panic” and is doing his best to offload all his properties in the country. Speaking to Swiss newspaper Blick, he said:

“Like all other oligarchs, he (Abramovich) is also in a panic. Abramovich is trying to sell all his villas in England. He also wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly. I and three other people received an offer on Tuesday to buy Chelsea from Abramovich.”

Wyss stated that Abramovich’s asking price is too high and he’d only be interested in buying Chelsea as part of a six-or-seven-person consortium.

Wyss added:

“I have to wait four to five days now. Abramovich is currently asking far too much. You know, Chelsea owe him £2 billion. As of today, we don't know the exact selling price. I can well imagine starting at Chelsea with partners. But I have to examine the general conditions first. But what I can already say: I'm definitely not doing something like this alone. If I buy Chelsea, then with a consortium consisting of six to seven investors.”

Neither the west London outfit nor the 55-year-old’s spokesperson has commented on Wyss’ claims. Abramovich recently handed over control of the club to its trustees but retained ownership. If Wyss’ claims are to be believed, the Blues could have a new owner before they return to Premier League action on Saturday.

Chelsea have achieved unimaginable success in Roman Abramovich’s era

Since taking over the club in 2003, the Russian-Israeli billionaire has done it all to take the Stamford Bridge club to unfathomable heights.

From appointing top coaches to signing the best players, Abramovich has left no stones unturned in the last 19 years. His vision and boldness have helped the Blues emerge as a true powerhouse in Europe.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Roman Abramovich is willing to listen to offers for Chelsea as pressure grows over his ownership, sources have told @JamesOlley Roman Abramovich is willing to listen to offers for Chelsea as pressure grows over his ownership, sources have told @JamesOlley. https://t.co/vFxSbxOPsY

Since his takeover, the club from west London has won five Premier Leagues, two Champions Leagues, five FA Cups, and nine other trophies.

It has been a riveting spell for the Blues under Abramovich, one that would be difficult to replicate for his potential successor.

Edited by Samya Majumdar