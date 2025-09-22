Breaking: Sarina Wiegman and Luis Enrique win 2025 Johan Cruyff Trophy in women’s and men’s football at Ballon d’Or gala

Sabrina Wiegman and Luis Enrique have been awarded with the Johan Cruyff Trophy in women's and men's football at the 2025 Ballon d'Or gala. The pair of managers led their respective teams to achieve significant success in 2025, leading to their recognition as the best managers of the year.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Enrique has won the men's award, beating competition from Antonio Conte, Hansi Flick, Enzo Maresca, and Arne Slot. The former Barcelona boss led his club to win the treble in the 2024-25 season, including a first-ever UEFA Champions League title.

Enrique picked up the award as the best men's coach of the year for a second time in his career, having previously done so when he won the treble as Barcelona manager in 2015. He led his PSG side to the inaugural edition of the FIFA Club World Cup this year, where they fell to Chelsea in the final in Miami.

England women's coach Sarina Wiegman beat competition from Arsenal boss Renee Slegers, Chelsea's Sonia Bompastor, Brazil's Arthur Elias, and Nigeria's Justine Madugu to win the women's Johan Cruyff Trophy. She led the England Women's team to win the European Championship in Switzerland over the summer, securing a second successive title for the Three Lionesses.

Wiegman has now won each of the last three editions of the European Championship, having won the 2017 edition while in charge of the Dutch Women's national team. She becomes the first England national team coach to receive a major individual honour.

Lamine Yamal makes history at 2025 Ballon d'Or gala

Barcelona and Spain sensation Lamine Yamal has made history at the ongoing Ballon d'Or gala by claiming the Kopa Trophy. The teenage star became the first player in the history of the award to win it twice, or in successive years.

Yamal followed in the footsteps of teammates Pedri and Gavi when he won the Kopa Trophy in 2024 aged 17 years old. The Spaniard beat nine of the world's best U-21 players to receive the award for a second year running at the Ballon d'Or gala at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.

Lamine Yamal finished the 2024-25 season with 18 goals and 21 assists in 55 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona. The teenager helped his club to win the LaLiga, Copa del Rey, and Supercopa de Espana titles, and reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League. He also reached the final of the UEFA Nations League with Spain this summer, losing to Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal.

