Breaking: Spain announce new head coach to replace Luis Enrique

Spain have chosen Luis de la Fuente as their preferred candidate to replace Luis Enrique as the senior men's team head coach.

Enrique went into the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with hopes of leading Spain to glory. However, things did not go according to plan as the side failed to get past the Round of 16.

La Roja booked their place in the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup after finishing second in Group E. However, they crashed out of the tournament after losing to Morocco on penalties in the knockout phase.

Spain's elimination from the FIFA World Cup raised concerns about Enrique's future as their head coach. These concerns were confirmed on Thursday (8 December) as it was announced that the two parties had parted ways.

The Spanish football federation seemingly does not want to waste time in naming a replacement for the former Barcelona boss. They have decided to hand over the reins of their senior national team to De la Fuente.

Less than an hour after confirming Enrique's exit, the Spanish FA announced that De la Fuente would replace him. The federation's board of directors is expected to approve the appointment on Monday (12 December).

RFEF @rfef OFICIAL | La @RFEF confía en Luis de la Fuente como nuevo seleccionador nacional



La junta directiva debe aprobar el nombramiento el próximo lunes



bit.ly/delafuente0812



#VamosEspaña OFICIAL | La @RFEF confía en Luis de la Fuente como nuevo seleccionador nacional @SEFutbol La junta directiva debe aprobar el nombramiento el próximo lunes 🔴 OFICIAL | La @RFEF confía en Luis de la Fuente como nuevo seleccionador nacional @SEFutbol ✏️ La junta directiva debe aprobar el nombramiento el próximo lunes🔗 bit.ly/delafuente0812#VamosEspaña https://t.co/V3iIvR5EUx

Who is De la Fuente, the man lined up to replace Enrique as Spain's coach?

De la Fuente has been working with the Spanish federation since 2013. Following a stint as Spain's U19 coach, he took charge as the manager of the U21 side in 2018 and has been in the role since.

The 61-year-old was also in charge of La Roja during the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan. Before joining the national team, he had stints as the manager of Athletic Bilbao and Alaves.

The Spanish football federation has seemingly decided to reward De La Fuente for his contributions by making him the coach of the senior team. It now remains to be seen how he will fare in his new role.

Get Portugal vs Switzerland Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes