Breaking: Spain part ways with Luis Enrique following FIFA World Cup elimination

Luis Enrique has been sacked as the manager of Spain following their elimination from the FIFA World Cup. The former Barcelona manager was appointed in 2018 but took a brief break in the middle for personal reasons.

Spain were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup by Morocco in the Round of 16 earlier this week. The 2010 World Champions were held to a goalless draw by the African side and eventually defeated 3-0 in the penalty shootout.

Enrique took the blame for the loss and praised the Morocco goalkeeper, Bounou, after the elimination. He said:

"The responsibility is mine. I chose the first three penalty takers, who were those I thought were the best specialists on the pitch. We didn't even get to the fourth. Bounou is a spectacular goalkeeper in this aspect; he has a high percentage in going the right way. He was great."

Spain eye former Everton manager as replacement of Luis Enrique

Spain are reportedly eyeing a move for Roberto Martinez as their next manager. The former Everton coach stepped down from his duties with the Belgium national team after they were knocked out of the group stages at the FIFA World Cup.

The Spaniard has also managed Swansea City and Wigan Athletic in his career and is the leading candidate right now. A recent survey by MARCA has seen 38% of voters backing the former Belgium manager to succeed Luis Enrique.

