Breaking: Super agent Mino Raiola passes away 

In what has come as devastating news to the world of football, Italian football agent Mino Raiola has passed away aged 54. He was one of the most powerful agents of the beautiful game and represented the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Matthijs de Ligt, Paul Pogba, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Erling Haaland, among others.
Earlier this year, Raiola was reportedly hospitalized at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan due to issues related to his weight and although he made a swift recovery, he sadly passed away earlier today.
The exact details of his death remain unclear at this stage, but his death is surely a big loss to the world of football. Rest in Peace, Mino.
