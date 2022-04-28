Breaking: Super agent Mino Raiola passes away 

In what has come as devastating news to the world of football, Italian football agent Mino Raiola has passed away aged 54. He was one of the most powerful agents of the beautiful game and represented the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Matthijs de Ligt, Paul Pogba, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Erling Haaland, among others.

Get French Football News @GFFN Breaking | Mino Raiola, agent of Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimović among many others, has passed away at the age of 54. ( @TgLa7 Breaking | Mino Raiola, agent of Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimović among many others, has passed away at the age of 54. (@TgLa7)

Earlier this year, Raiola was reportedly hospitalized at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan due to issues related to his weight and although he made a swift recovery, he sadly passed away earlier today.

Tancredi Palmeri @tancredipalmeri BREAKING NEWS:



Italian football agent Mino Raiola died after illness.



He was agent of Ibrahimovic, Pogba, Haaland etc BREAKING NEWS:Italian football agent Mino Raiola died after illness.He was agent of Ibrahimovic, Pogba, Haaland etc

The exact details of his death remain unclear at this stage, but his death is surely a big loss to the world of football. Rest in Peace, Mino.

More to come on Sportskeeda...

Edited by Vishal Subramanian