BREAKING: Thomas Tuchel tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup clash

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea - Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea - Premier League
Modified Feb 05, 2022 05:21 PM IST
News

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has tested positive ahead of the Blues' FA Cup fourth round clash against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

The German tactician will now begin a period of self-isolation as Chelsea prepare to lock horns with the League One outfit at Stamford Bridge.

Arno Michels will take charge of the side this lunchtime in the absence of Thomas Tuchel. 🔵 https://t.co/hpoE9l5UiN

Chelsea are expected to travel to Abu Dhabi next week to participate in the FIFA Club World Cup. It remains to be seen whether Tuchel will be able to link up with the team in the Middle East.

Your Chelsea team news! 💪@ParimatchGlobal | #ChePly https://t.co/qKPcOYLkiU

As per the COVID regulations in the UK, anyone testing positive must isolate for at least five days. Hence Tuchel will be unable to travel until at least Thursday, with Chelsea set to play their semi-final in the competition on Wednesday.

