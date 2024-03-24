WATCH: Toni Kroos bags assist just 8 seconds after his return to Germany football team against France

Real Madrid ace Toni Kroos has marked his return to international football with an instant impact for Germany in their friendly meeting with France. The experienced midfielder recorded an assist just eight seconds into his side's friendly match against Les Bleus.

Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann managed to convince Kroos to rescind his decision to retire from international football after over two years out of the picture. The experienced midfielder announced his return to international football in February as he looks to feature in the summer's Euros on home soil.

Nagelsmann named Kroos in the starting lineup for his return to the side as they faced Euro favorites France. The Real Madrid man started alongside Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Robert Andrich in the centre of midfield for Die Mannschaft against the French.

Kroos needed just eight seconds to record an assist for his country on his return to action.

The experienced midfielder received a pass from kick-off and played a line-breaking ball to Florian Wirtz at the centre of the France half. The Bayer Leverkusen man carried the ball forward a few steps before arrowing a stunning effort into the top corner for his first international goal.

The assist for Wirtz was the 20th of Kroos' international career for Germany and came on his 107th appearance for his country. The midfielder has been in similarly impressive form for Real Madrid this season, with seven assists in 38 appearances.

Toni Kroos leads young Germany side against France

The only remaining member of the 2014 FIFA World Cup-winning Germany side, Toni Kroos has great responsibility on his hands. The midfielder must mentor his country's youngsters, starting with the game against France.

Kroos started alongside the likes of Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz, and Maximilian Mittelstadt for Julian Nagelsmann's team. Being the oldest player in the team, the midfielder has led by example so far against France.