BREAKING: UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinals fixtures announced

The draws for the UEFA Champions League has been released. Fourteen-time winners Real Madrid will face defending champions Manchester City. Five-time winners Barcelona will take on Kylian Mbappe's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich will face Mikel Arteta's resurgent Arsenal. Borussia Dortmund will take on two-time finalists Atletico Madrid.

The first legs will be played on April 9 and 10, with the second legs taking place on April 16 and 17.

History of the fixtures in the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals

City and Real Madrid are the only two teams this season who remain unbeaten. Pep Guardiola's team have, in fact, won all eight of their games, scoring 24 goals in the process. Real Madrid have won seven of their eight games, with their only draw coming against RB Leipzig in the second leg of the Round-of-16 encounter.

Arsenal, who have a poor record against Bayern Munich, will have a chance at redemption when they take on the Bundesliga giants. The Gunners have lost seven, drawn two and won three games against Bayern Munich. The German side have scored 15 goals in their last three games against Arsenal.

PSG and Barcelona have played out some fascinating fixtures in the recent past, with the latter's Remontada in 2017 turning out to be an epic match. Barca won that game 6-1 in the second leg to overturn a 4-0 deficit from the first leg.

Atletico Madrid and Dortmund are evenly matched as both teams have won one and lost one in their previous two fixtures.