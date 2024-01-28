Breaking: Xavi decides to leave Barcelona at end of the season

Barcelona's manager Xavi Hernandez has announced he will leave the club at the end of the season, according to the club's press release. This news came after the Blaugrana fumbled defensively in front of their fans and fell to a shock 3-5 loss to Villarreal on Saturday, January 27.

Xavi discussed with club president Joan Laporta, before making the surprise announcement in the press conference after the game. He said to the journalists (via Barca Blaugranes):

“Before you ask me the pertinent questions, I want to announce that as of June 30, I will not continue as Barca coach. We have been talking about it with Laporta and as a cule, I think that the club needs a change of dynamic."

Xavi explained his decision further while sharing his plans for the coming months:

“As a cule, thinking about the club and the players, I think they will free themselves and will be calmer. Thinking as a club man, I think the best thing is to leave on June 30. That said, I will give my best in the remaining four months, I think we can have a good season and I hope the dynamic changes.”

The loss against Villareal has placed Barca 10 points behind Real Madrid, who currently sit at the top of the La Liga table. With a 13-3 record, they are also a notable eight points behind Girona in second place.

Villarreal stun Barcelona with 5-3 win as Xavi announces exit decision

Barcelona's hopes for the La Liga title took a major hit as they lost 5-3 to Villarreal. The game was crucial as Real Madrid had just moved two points ahead at the top after their win against Las Palmas. Barca, who were in third place, faced strong pressure and eventually collapsed.

The match saw just one goal in the first half, but the second was a rollercoaster. Villarreal's Gerard Moreno opened the scoring, while Ilias Akhomach doubled their lead after the break.

Xavi's men fought back, with goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Pedri helping them equalize. An own goal by Eric Bailly put Barcelona ahead as the former Manchester United defender headed the ball into his own post.

Goncalo Guedes scored in the 84th minute to keep Villareal in the match, quieting the jubilant home fans. A big moment came when Barcelona got a penalty in the 90th minute as the ball hit Santi Comesana's elbow, but the referee reversed the decision after consulting VAR.

Things went from bad to worse for the Blaugrana as Alexander Sorloth scored in injury time, giving Villarreal the lead. Then, Jose Luis Morales added another goal as Barcelona's defense remained in chaos and they failed to stop the onslaught.