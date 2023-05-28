Brentford 1-0 Manchester City: 5 Talking Points as Bees snap City's long unbeaten run on final day | Premier League 2022-23

Brentford finished their strong season on a high by doing the double over champions Manchester City with a 1-0 win in the Premier League on Sunday, May 28.

Brentford have had a great season, finishing ninth in the league despite having one of the lowest wage-bills in the division. Manager Thomas Frank made two changes from the win over Tottenham Hotspur, with Mikkel Daamsgard and Mathias Jørgensen making their way back into the team.

Manchester City were looking to cap off an incredible run of form that has seen them become Premier League champions for the third straight season. Pep Guardiola continued to rotate his squad ahead of two important cup finals, making seven changes.

Manchester City looked to establish their dominance from the get-go, putting Brentford under pressure. Cole Palmer forced David Raya into a good save early on in the match.

Brentford had their chances as well, with Yoane Wissa striking the post but eventually ruled offside. Ben Mee also forced Ederson into a good save as the Bees began posing questions.

The second half continued to present opportunities for both sides but neither managed to break the deadlock. Brentford had shouts for a penalty that were eventually waved off as the hosts looked to apply pressure.

Finally, in the 85th minute, Ethan Pinnock opened the scoring, making a run into the box to bundle home Bryan Mbuemo's header from a free kick.

Brentford held their nerve to complete a memorable double over Manchester City after a 2-1 win at the Etihad in November. Here are five talking points from the game:

#5. A season to remember for Brentford

The Bees have had a remarkable season under manager Thomas Frank. They have had some strong performances throughout the season as they finish in the top half, ninth in the table. They looked the better side on Sunday, getting the better of City's defense and finally bagging a well-deserved goal late in the game.

With the goal, Brentford completed a landmark double over Manchester City, becoming just the fifth side to do so under Pep Guardiola's tenure. They narrowly missed out on qualifying for Europe as Aston Villa and Tottenham also won their respective fixtures.

#4. Some well-earned rest for City's top players

Unsurprisingly, Pep Guardiola continued to rotate his squad for the last few games of the season. The Spaniard made seven changes on Sunday, opting to rest the likes of Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne, keeping in mind their upcoming FA Cup final clash against Manchester United.

#3. A mediocre outing ends a great run

Manchester City looked mediocre on the last day of the season. Their loss to Brentford meant they snapped their fantastic unbeaten streak. Guardiola's men had not lost in their last 25 games, a streak extending into February when they were last beaten by Tottenham Hotspur. On the day, they were careless and wasteful with their chances as the Bees looked the better team overall. They had 17 shots out of which only three were on target.

#2. An incredible Premier League run continues for Manchester City

Pep Guardiola is establishing himself as one of the greatest managers in Premier League history. The Spaniard has now won three titles in a row and five of the last six as City prove to be a juggernaut in the league. This season looked to have a change in the script with Arsenal holding a healthy advantage for most of the campaign, but the Cityzens picked up form at the right moment. With 12 wins on the trot, they were able to jump the Gunners and eventually retain their title.

#1. Winning the treble could make this side one of the greatest of all-time

Few teams in football history have been able to complete a treble and have been remembered for all eternity. The 1998-99 Manchester United side, the 2014-15 Barcelona team and Inter 2009-10 have etched their names in football history. Pep Guardiola has a chance to add his Manchester City team to the record books. With two massive final clashes upcoming, City will look to add the FA Cup and the elusive Champions League to their kitty this season.

