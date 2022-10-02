Brentford brutally mock Manchester United after they conceded four to Manchester City in the first half

Brentford brutally trolled Manchester United for their dismal first-half performance against Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Red Devils suffered a humiliating 6-3 loss at the Etihad Stadium. While they made a late revival in the second half to score three goals, the first half was absolutely disastrous for Erik ten Hag's side.

However, this is not the first time this season that United have put on an absolute horror show during the first half of a game. Fans might remember when they lost 4-0 to Brentford in the second game of this season's Premier League.

The Red Devils conceded all four goals in the first half during that contest. The west London-based club didn't miss out on the opportunity to add to United's misery by giving them a reminder of that clash. Here's what they posted on social media:

United have now lost four and won three of their seven Premier League games this season. They sit in the sixth spot in the league table, having collected 12 points so far.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag slams players for lack of belief during Manchester City defeat

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was furious at his team's performance against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. He pointed out that his team could have been on the front foot. However, lack of belief didn't allow them to be.

While talking to the media after United's humiliating loss, here's what the Dutch tactician said (via express.co.uk):

"A lack of belief. I am surprised why we didn't bring it on the pitch. I have seen a different team, spirit, and we did not look convinced. I have to talk to my players and find out why. If you don't fight - which we didn't - you are going to have a problem vs Manchester City. This is different to Brentford, that day we didn't run. Today we wanted to run but there was a lack of belief."

The 52-year-old went on to add:

"I will show the team tomorrow we could have been on the front foot. In the first goal, we won the ball and could have created a chance and gave it away. That is unacceptable. It is a process, when you are not concentrated against #MCFC, you get hammered, that is what happened. You cause your own problems, you get hammered."

