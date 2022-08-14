“Brentford are slapping us up” “My head hurts” - Rio Ferdinand goes through unbelievable Twitter meltdown as Manchester United suffer damaging 4-0 defeat

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand was forced to go 'off grid' as the Red Devils suffered an embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Brentford in the Premier League.

Manchester United played their first away game under Erik ten Hag against Brentford on Saturday (August 13). They were hopeful of bouncing back from their 2-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion ahead of the match.

However, things did not go according to plan for the Red Devils as they succumbed to a damaging 4-0 defeat to the Bees. Ten Hag's side found themselves four goals behind just 35 minutes into the game.

The loss against Brentford was hard to take for Manchester United fans as evident from the reactions on Twitter. It was no different for some Red Devils legends, including Gary Neville.

Ferdinand is another Old Trafford great who struggled to cope with his former employers' dismal performance against the Bees. The Englishman's frustration was there to be seen as he went through a meltdown on Twitter.

The former Manchester United defender first took to social media to express his shock at half-time when Ten Hag's side were trailing 4-0. He revealed that he was being bombarded with messages on WhatsApp. He wrote:

"My WhatsApp groups are pinging off."

Ferdinand posted another tweet just two minutes later, admitting that the Red Devils were being slapped by Brentford. He also conceded that his head was hurting as a result of the embarrassing display. He wrote:

"Brentford are slapping us up….my phones going off….my head hurts….my heart…HELP NEEDED."

The 43-year-old then said that he was going off the radar after realizing his former employers are sitting at the bottom of the Premier League table. He concluded:

"We are bottom….I’m going off grid."

Ferdinand has since not written anything on Twitter, but recorded a live reaction to the match on his own YouTube channel.

Manchester United have become 'laughing stock', says Ferdinand

After going off the grid on Twitter, Ferdinand appeared on his YouTube channel to provide his thoughts on Saturday's match. He struggled to put his thoughts into words, but admitted that the Red Devils have become the butt of all jokes. He said:

"I was in my car traveling, watching [the match] in my car, I was in the passenger seat. It was unbelievable, I just don't understand. I can't put into words even, I'm sitting here stuttering about."

"My phone was popping off, the WhatsApp groups, online, everything you are looking at. We're just the butt of all jokes, man. We've become an absolute laughing stock."

Having lost both their games so far, Ten Hag's side find themselves sitting at the bottom of the Premier League table.

