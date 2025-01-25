Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes the club should keep Kobbie Mainoo, who's been linked with Chelsea. The 19-year-old came through the Red Devils' academy but has been linked with a move away.

Mainoo came through United's academy and made his senior debut last season under Erik ten Hag. He instantly became an important player for the club and has made 56 senior appearances, scoring five goals and providing one assist. His performances, however, have dipped this season.

The Englishman has made 21 appearances across competitions, starting 16 of them. With his contract expiring in 2027, Mainoo has now been linked with an exit from Manchester United. He is reportedly unhappy with the club's contract renewal offer and Chelsea have been linked with potentially signing him.

Trending

Amidst these rumors, Paul Scholes was recently asked which players should Manchester United keep and which they should sell by TNT Sports. When Mainoo's name came on the screen, Scholes said:

"Keep. One of the brightest players this club has got. Definitely keep."

Expand Tweet

As per Scholes, Manchester United should keep Andre Onana, Mainoo, and Alejandro Garnacho. He believes Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, Marcus Rashford, Casemiro, Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, and Joshua Zirkzee should be sold.

Pundit believes Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo wouldn't get into Chelsea's team

While there have been a lot of rumors surrounding Chelsea's interest in Kobbie Mainoo, Paul Robinson believes that the youngster wouldn't get into their team. He highlighted the Blues' midfield talent and stressed that when everyone's fit, the England international will find it hard to find playing time.

The former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper said:

"Surprise with Chelsea, absolutely. But then you look at [Moises] Caicedo, [Enzo] Fernandez in their centre midfield. They’ve got injuries in that area now, like I say, but when everybody’s fit with Kobbie Mainoo in there, would he get in the team? No, he wouldn’t."

“[Romeo] Lavia’s been one of the best players in the Premier League for me this year, he’s a top, top player. When they’ve got Lavia, Caicedo, and Fernandez fit, Mainoo doesn’t get in."

The west London side currently have loads of midfielders like Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, and Enzo Fernandez. They also have some other talented young midfielder like Lesley Ugochukwu out on loan at the moment.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have the likes of Manuel Ugarte and Casemiro in midfield, which allow Mainoo plenty of opportunities.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback