Brighton 2-1 Chelsea: Blues player ratings as the visitors crash out of the FA Cup

Chelsea were knocked out of the fourth round of the FA Cup, as Brighton and Hove Albion beat them 2-1. The game took place on February 8 at the Amex Stadium, where the Seagulls celebrated with their fans after the final whistle.

The game started with a massive error from Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen. In the fifth minute, the shot-stopper scored an own goal after misjudging a cross from Chelsea playmaker Cole Palmer. It quietened the crowd at the Amex quickly, but the Seagulls gave their fans something to shout about soon enough.

Only seven minutes later (12'), Georginio Rutter equalized for Brighton after a perfect cross from Joel Veltman. Despite chances from both sides, they went into half time level, but in the second half, Brighton showed their clinical nature.

In a moment of ball-watching from the Chelsea defense and chaos in the box, Kaoru Mitoma received the ball from Rutter to go one-on-one with Blues goalkeeper Robert Sanchez. Mitoma chipped the ball perfectly over Sanchez to score, also beating Marc Cucurella who tried to clear the ball off the line (57').

The Blues could not find a way through to score an equalizer, and eventually, the game ended in Brighton's favor. The Seagulls have now gotten beyond the fourth round of the FA Cup, while Enzo Maresca's men have crashed out of the competition.

Here are the Chelsea player ratings

Robert Sánchez - 5/10

The Spanish goalkeeper made just one save throughout the game while conceding two goals. While there was little he could have done to stop the first goal, he might have done better to stop Mitoma's effort.

Malo Gusto - 5/10

Although he helped to increase Chelsea's options in attack intermittently, the defender struggled to keep up with Brighton's players. He was dispossessed five times and lost 10 duels, struggling to hold off the Seagulls' attack when it counted.

Tosin Adarabioyo - 5.5/10

The former Fulham defender looked stable in defense, making nine important clearances to help the Blues' defensive output. He also helped to recycle possession well, making six passes into the final third.

Trevoh Chalobah - 5.5/10

The centre-back was efficient in fighting for the ball, winning all four duels he partook in. However, he failed to mark Georginio Rutter for the first goal.

Marc Cucurella - 6/10

There were loud boos for the Spanish full-back as he returned to his former club. In defense, he did well, winning four duels and making two tackles.

Moises Caicedo - 6/10

The Ecuadorian was the metronome in the middle of the park for Chelsea, making 79 passes during the game. He also made four tackles and won 12 duels, giving Brighton a tough time.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - 5/10

The midfielder struggled to beat Brighton's players in duels, losing four. He was also dispossessed twice, before being taken off the field before the hour mark.

Pedro Neto - 5/10

The Portuguese winger was unable to make much of an impact in attack for Chelsea. He lost four duels, failed to get past his marker on two occasions, and had no accurate crosses, despite four efforts.

Cole Palmer - 6/10

The Blues playmaker sent in the cross that led to Verbruggen's own goal, but aside that, he was held down for much of the game. He managed only one shot on target, despite being the visitors' key attacking option.

Jadon Sancho - 5.5/10

The on-loan winger might have picked up an assist on a luckier day, as he created three chances for his teammates to find the goal. However, none panned out. He also struggled in duels, losing all seven that he partook in.

Christopher Nkunku - 5/10

Despite being on the pitch for the full 90 minutes, Christopher Nkunku did not offer any major attacking impetus for Chelsea. While his passes were accurate, the striker did not take any shots on goal and lost three of his six duels.

Substitutes

Noni Madueke - 5/10

He played just 16 minutes from the bench, but had a match to forget. Madueke managed just one accurate pass, while being dispossessed three times.

Enzo Fernández - 6/10

The Argentine midfielder played just 32 minutes for Chelsea, but he showed glimpses of quality. He won both ground duels, was fouled twice, and generally caused problems for Brighton.

Tyrique George - 5.5/10

Like Madueke, Tyrique George spent 16 minutes on the pitch. In the 19-year-old's case though, there were some notable moments, including an off-target shot.

