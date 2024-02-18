Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi has opened up on his future after being linked with both Liverpool and Barcelona in recent weeks. The Italian is regarded as one of the finest young managers in Europe right now, having caught the eye with his innovative and beautiful brand of football.

With Jurgen Klopp set to leave Liverpool and Xavi Hernandez on his way out of Barcelona at the end of the season, De Zerbi has been named as a potential replacement for both. However, the 44-year-old has insisted that he remains fully committed to Brighton and wants to take the Seagulls to even higher levels.

At the same time, however, De Zerbi admitted that he is honored to be linked with some of the biggest clubs in Europe. He also claimed that he wants to compete in every top league across Europe as a manager. The Italian told Sky Sports, as quoted by Goal:

"We feel we can write another part of Brighton's history. When I hear that big teams are interested in me it is an honour. I am proud, but my focus is on my work day-by-day. I would like in my career to compete to win the Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga, La Liga, Champions League but there isn't a time when you have to go and compete, or to wait some more time."

The Brighton manager stated that AC Milan holds a special place in his heart and that he aspires to manage the Rossoneri one day. He added:

"Milan for me is not a normal club because as a player I was born in AC Milan. For my life I will always be grateful for Milan. I love my country, I love Italy, I love Italian football. For sure one of my targets is to go back and work in my country, but I don't know when is the time."

De Zerbi has done a brilliant job at Brighton since taking charge at the club after Graham Potter was snapped up by Chelsea. He helped them finish sixth last season, and the Seagulls are seventh in the table right now.

Liverpool ready to make a move to sign Barcelona defender

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to launch a move to sign Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen in the summer. As claimed by Fichajes, the Merseyside giants are eager to add a new centre-back to their ranks this summer and view Christensen as an ideal candidate.

The Reds are understood to be convinced of the Barcelona star because of his prior experience in the Premier League with Chelsea. Liverpool are set to lose Joel Matip in the summer, with his contract set for expiry, and view Christensen as a capable replacement.

Since leaving Chelsea last summer on a free transfer, the Danish defender has made 60 appearances for the Blaugrana so far. He played a key role in helping Xavi Hernandez's side clinch the La Liga title and the Supercopa de Espana last season.

Barcelona reportedly value the Liverpool target at around £43 million, which the Reds are believed to be happy to pay. Christensen spent eight years at Chelsea between 2014 and 2022 and won five trophies during his time at the west London side.