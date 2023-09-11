Brighton come up with brilliant tweet in hilarious attempt to ride on Taylor Swift influence and help Kaoru Mitoma win award

The official X account of Brighton & Hove Albion recently came up with a hilarious tweet making the claim that Kaoru Mitoma is a huge Taylor Swift fan.

The Japanese football star is currently nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month as well as the Goal of the Month award for August. Mitoma scored a goal and accumulated three assists for the Seagulls in four appearances.

Hence, trying to use a bit odd approach to win the awards, Brighton have tried bringing the Taylor Swift reference. The American singer-songwriter has more than 270 Million followers on Instagram while on X, more than 94 million people follow her. As a result, the Premier League club took to X and wrote:

"Did you know... @Kaoru_Mitoma is a massive @TaylorSwift13 fan? In totally unrelated news, he's also nominated for #PL Player of the Month and #PL Goal of the Month. Vote here!"

The Seagulls have come forward with the idea after Taylor Swift fans backed Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham to win the 2023 Kopa Trophy in the upcoming Ballon d'Or awards. That happened after an old comment by 19-year-old Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde resurfaced on the internet. Balde's comment read:

"Do I like Taylor Swift? No, I don't like her music."

Bellingham has been nominated for the prestigious crown alongside the likes of Gavi, Jamal Musiala, Eduardo Camavinga, Pedri, Xavi Simons, Antonio Silva, Rasmus Hojlund, Elye Wahi, and Balde. As a result of the online movement, according to the Sun, Bellingham is expected to win the Kopa Trophy.

Fabrizio Romano addresses transfer rumors of Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma

Kaoru Mitoma is one of the hottest prospects in the world of football currently. The Japanese player is currently on the radar of other Premier League clubs such as Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal.

Hence, addressing the rumors, Fabrizio Romano came forward to talk about the situation of Kaoru Mitoma. According to the journalist, Brighton wants the Japanese player to stay at the club on a long-term deal. As a result, no actual talks are currently going on between the Seagulls and other big clubs. Romano wrote (via One Football):

"Brighton loves Mitoma and for sure they want him to stay on a long-term deal, it’s very normal to see top clubs following him but as I said for Evan Ferguson, also for Mitoma we’ll get ten or more links per week but nothing will happen this or next month!"

Kaoru Mitoma joined the Premier League club in 2021 from Kawasaki Frontale. For his first season, he was loaned to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise by the Seagulls. However, he eventually rose to prominence last season after he scored 10 goals and provided six assists.