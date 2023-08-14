Brighton & Hove Albion set to move for Chelsea target after Moises Caicedo exit - Reports

Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly favorites to sign Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams after selling Moises Caicedo to Chelsea.

Football Insider reports that Brighton have a firm interest in Adams who is available at £20 million following Leeds' relegation last season. The American nearly joined Mauricio Pochettino's Blues but the transfer collapsed.

This is despite the 24-year-old completing his medical with Chelsea to secure a move to Stamford Bridge. They instead finally got a deal for Brighton's Caicedo over the line for a British transfer record £115 million.

Adams has since returned to Elland Road but interest in his services is hotting up amid his availability at £20 million. Brighton are exploring a deal for the USMNT international and he could therefore become Caicedo's replacement.

The Peacock's defensive midfielder has been out of action since March with a hamstring injury but is close to making a return. He featured 26 times across competitions last season and shined despite his side's relegation.

Adams has four years left on his contract at Elland Road. He joined Leeds from RB Leipzig last year but looks increasingly likely to depart this summer.

Chelsea rival Liverpool to the signing of Romeo Lavia following Caicedo capture

Lavia looks to be the latest midfielder in the Blues' sights.

Chelsea have not only switched their focus to Caicedo but also Southampton's Romeo Lavia is now on their agenda. The Belgian midfielder is reportedly close to sealing a move to Stamford Bridge, per Nizaar Kinsella.

The Evening Standard journalist claims that the Blues are in pole position to sign Lavia despite Liverpool also making their move. The 19-year-old has been courted by the Reds throughout the summer but it was the west Londoners' £55 million that the Saints accepted.

However, Chelsea's potential signing of the Belgian isn't set in stone as CBS journalist Ben Jacobs claims the Merseysiders have made a new bid of £60 million.

It will therefore come down to the player regarding what move he would like to make. He impressed at St Mary's last season, bagging one goal and one assist in 34 games across competitions.

Chelsea look set to once again battle Liverpool to the signing of a midfielder after they clashed for Brighton's Caicedo. It was Jurgen Klopp's side who agreed a £111 million deal with the Seagulls.

However, the Ecuadorian midfielder informed the Reds that he wanted to make the move to Stamford Bridge. This then saw the Blues eventually make a British record £115 million offer that was accepted.