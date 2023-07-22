Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi makes bold claims as Chelsea continue negotiating for Moises Caicedo

Roberto De Zerbi has hinted that Brighton & Hove Albion will be open to a swap deal with Chelsea. He believes that the clubs can work out a Levi Colwill and Moises Caicedo swap move, but the Blues are unwilling to sell their youngster.

Chelsea have been in talks with Brighton for Caicedo this summer, but are yet to agree on a deal. Reports suggest they have had two bids rejected and are readying a third.

Speaking to the media in the United States, De Zerbi claimed that he plans on working with Caicedo and has been given no indication that a deal to close to being done. He said:

"At the moment Moises is a Brighton player. I spoke with Tony Bloom and he told me if the conditions don't change, Moises stays with us. For me it should be great news because it is difficult to find another player like Moises."

He added that there was no promise to let the player leave and continued:

"It is not true. I am coach, not owner, I'm not a sporting director. I'm only a coach. Believe me, it is difficult to be a coach. There are two questions. Not only about Caicedo, also about Colwill, and maybe it can be [a swap]. I would like to play with Caicedo and Colwill together but at the moment I can only speak about Caicedo as Colwill is not one of my players."

Chelsea and Brighton face off on Saturday at the Lincoln Financial Field in the United States, in a pre-season friendly.

Brighton manager admitted he was set to lose Chelsea target

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi spoke about Moises Caicedo at the end of last season and admitted that he was set to lose his prized asset. He claimed that the Ecuadorian had played his final match for the Seagulls, much like Alexis Mac Allister, who moved to Liverpool.

Speaking to the media, De Zerbi was quoted by Sky Sports as saying:

"Yes, I think it can be the last game for Alexis and Moises Caicedo. I am really sorry because they are two great people and two great players but the policy of Brighton is like this. It is right that they can leave, they can play at a higher level. People believe Alexis is a fantastic player, but as a man he is better than the player. I'm really sorry if we lose him, if we lose Moises Caicedo, but players like this deserve to play at another level, another level in terms of competition, in terms of importance of the club, prestige of the club."

Chelsea signed Marc Cucurella from Brighton last summer and sold Billy Gilmour while also loaning Levi Colwill. They also went back to sign Graham Potter as their manager in September, but he was sacked later.