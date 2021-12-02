"Brilliant" - Mason Mount thanks teammate for 'unselfish' performance in Chelsea win

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount rated his team-mate Kai Havertz's performance as 'brilliant' in their 2-1 win over Watford last night. Chelsea visited Vicarage Road for a mid-week Premier League clash after their 1-1 draw with Manchester United at home on Sunday.

The Blues looked off the pace at the start as Watford tore open Chelsea's defense at will. The Premier League leaders, having made six changes to their side, were struggling to control the proceedings.

However, Chelsea broke the deadlock against the run of play through Mason Mount, whose shot was beautifully set up by a slick pass from Kai Havertz inside the box. Praising the German international's unselfishness after the game, Mount said:

“Brilliant from Kai. He could have shot, he was very unselfish and laid it for me and my aim was to get it on target. I’ve been looking to get into the box and score more goals so to get one and an assist as well, I am buzzing for it.”

Antonio Rüdiger @ToniRuediger #Hustle A lot of things to improve, nevertheless I'm glad we've won. 🙌🏾 But what is most important: I hope the Watford supporter who had a cardiac arrest will make a full recovery 🤞🏾🙏🏾 #AlwaysBelieve A lot of things to improve, nevertheless I'm glad we've won. 🙌🏾 But what is most important: I hope the Watford supporter who had a cardiac arrest will make a full recovery 🤞🏾🙏🏾 #AlwaysBelieve #Hustle https://t.co/7ZwINeqrJy

Although Watford equalized through Dennis just before the stroke of half-time, Chelsea regained the lead via Hakim Ziyech's 72nd minute goal. The Blues hung on to bag three vital points and stay atop the Premier League table.

Thomas Tuchel unhappy with Chelsea's performance against Watford

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Determination and desire. 👏



Read all about it! ⤵️ Determination and desire. 👏Read all about it! ⤵️

Chelsea have made a solid start to the season and are currently one-point clear at the top of the Premier League standings. They also boast the best defensive record in the division.

But the Blues were anything but that against Watford last night. They allowed the Hornets a total of 14 shots, six of which were on target.

Watford's miserable form in front of goal, coupled with Chelsea's luck on the night, helped the Blues pick up all three points. However, Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel was less than pleased with his side's performance.

He said:

"Very sloppy and it was a very unusual performance for us. Like I said, I had the feeling we were not ready. Not only maybe - I am involved in that, I have to get the team ready, I didn’t prepare them for what was coming because it was the first time we completely underperformed as a team."

Tuchel added:

“We didn’t win first balls, second balls, we did not cope well with the pressure. It is one thing to win or lose challenges but we did not even find them. We had the chance to speak about it in the break and then the chance again at half time and tried to give easy messages because it was obvious that we struggled in the build up and skilful solutions."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Chelsea will next take on West Ham United on Saturday.

Edited by Samya Majumdar