"Brilliant, relentless" - Gary Neville showers praise on Liverpool and Manchester City after an exciting Premier League title race

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has expressed his appreciation for Manchester City and Liverpool following an intense Premier League title race. He congratulated both teams for being 'brilliant' and 'relentless' throughout the season.

Manchester City lifted their fourth Premier League title in five years on May 22. They came back from 2-0 down against Aston Villa to win 3-2 and secure the title.

Speaking after the final matchday of the season, Neville said on Sky Sports:

"An incredible football season. Congratulations to Manchester City and Liverpool. Head to head all the way through - brilliant, relentless. You won't get a better Premier League season than that."

Liverpool came second in the title race, finishing just one point behind the champions. They also made a comeback in their match against Wolverhampton Wanderers, coming from one goal down to win 3-1.

However, that wasn't enough as their hopes of an unprecedented quadruple and a domestic treble came crashing down. The Reds have already won the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup this season, beating Chelsea on penalties in the final on both occasions.

They will now have to brush off this disappointment quickly as they face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 28.

Manchester City and Liverpool provided yet another classic Premier League title race

In the last five years, English football has been dominated by these two sides. While City have won four titles, the Reds have pushed them to their limits and won one of their own.

Premier League @premierleague 380 matches in one incredible season and THIS was the end result.... 380 matches in one incredible season and THIS was the end result.... 👇 https://t.co/TLzfmR9xZc

Pep Guardiola's men won the 2018-19 Premier League title by just one point. The Reds won the following season before City secured two league titles in a row, including this season.

Manchester City had a 14-point lead over Liverpool at one point this season. However, a slip in form for City saw the Reds catch up and reduce the lead to just a point

While the Reds drew 1-1 against Tottenham Hotspur in recent weeks, City faltered against West Ham United, drawing 2-2. However, Guardiola's men were able to hold their nerves on the final day to come back from 2-0 down to win 3-2.

