"Bring him to Anfield in January whatever the price", "Special talent" - Liverpool fans wowed as long-term transfer target scores in the UEFA Champions League

Liverpool fans heaped praise on Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham following his display against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League.

The Reds have been linked with Bellingham for some time now. As per the Daily Mail, they are expected to sign the Englishman in the 2023 summer transfer window.

During Dortmund's visit to the Etihad in the Champions League on Wednesday (September 14), Bellingham proved exactly why Liverpool seem to want him.

The midfielder oozed class almost every time he got on the ball against Manchester City. He also went on to score the opening goal of the contest, heading home from Marco Reus' cross in the 56th minute. It was his second goal in as many Champions League matches this season.

Liverpool fans quickly took to Twitter to laud Bellingham for his display, with one fan tweeting:

"Jude Bellingham has passed the Etihad test, bring him to Anfield at January whatever the price."

Samuel @SamueILFC Jude Bellingham has passed the Etihad test, bring him to Anfield at January whatever the price. Jude Bellingham has passed the Etihad test, bring him to Anfield at January whatever the price.

Twitter page The Anfield Talk wrote:

"Bellingham is such a special talent. #UCL #MCIBVB"

Here are some more reactions:

Borussia Dortmund @BlackYellow JUDE BELLINGHAM, THE BIRMINGHAM BOY, SCORES IN MANCHESTER JUDE BELLINGHAM, THE BIRMINGHAM BOY, SCORES IN MANCHESTER

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition



First of many goals at the Etihad eh, What a player.First of many goals at the Etihad eh, @BellinghamJude What a player.First of many goals at the Etihad eh, @BellinghamJude? 😉 https://t.co/ozCFlDp6S3

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC Brilliant anticipation from Bellingham. Brilliant anticipation from Bellingham.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 1-0 Borussia Dortmund.



BELLINGHAM GIVES THEM THE LEAD AGAINST MANCHESTER CITY!!! 1-0 Borussia Dortmund.BELLINGHAM GIVES THEM THE LEAD AGAINST MANCHESTER CITY!!! https://t.co/KKx2mOGiY7

Who Is Gręgg🇿🇼? @greggislocallfc Get Bellingham at my futbol institution Get Bellingham at my futbol institution

Spion Kop @TheKopHQ Jude Bellingham - The Boy is a diamond Jude Bellingham - The Boy is a diamond 💎 https://t.co/X9bZ9HiJOo

Matt @ElNino9Aleyenda Bellingham... if we miss out on him this summer it might kill me. Bellingham... if we miss out on him this summer it might kill me.

Laurie @LFCLaurie There’s people on this app who don’t want Jude Bellingham There’s people on this app who don’t want Jude Bellingham 😭😭

Bellingham ended the match against City with one successful dribble, two accurate long balls and three successful ground duels. He also won two fouls, blocked two shots and made three interceptions.

However, the Englishman's efforts were insufficient as Pep Guardiola's side took all three points from the contest. John Stones brought City level in the 80th minute before Erling Haaland hooked the ball home against his former club four minutes later to complete the comeback.

Liverpool's midfield struggles took a backseat in win over AFC Ajax

Liverpool's middling start to the season has largely been put down to fatigue as well as a lack of creativity from midfield. Fans have been crying out loud for the Reds to sign Bellingham as he could bolster an aging core at the centre of the park.

However, those worries were momentarily quelled as Jurgen Klopp's side defeated a spirited AFC Ajax side in the Champions League on Tuesday (September 13). Thiago Alcantara's return from injury revitalized the Reds, while Harvey Elliott also put in a decent performance.

Regardless of that display, however, fans of the club will likely still want the Premier League giants to sign Bellingham. James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will all be out of contract next summer. Jordan Henderson, meanwhile, has endured an ordinary start to the ongoing campaign.

Bellingham would add depth, creativity and an eye for goal to Liverpool's squad. The 19-year-old has scored 13 goals and laid out 18 assists in 99 appearances across all competitions for Borussia Dortmund.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy