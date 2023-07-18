"Bring on Arsenal", "What do they need Harry Kane for" - Fans react as Bayern Munich defeat FC Rottach-Egern 27-0 in pre-season friendly

Bayern Munich recently defeated non-league side FC Rottach-Egern 27-0 in a pre-season friendly. Jamal Musiala scored the opener in the third minute. Serge Gnabry and Alphonso Davies quickly followed suit, taking the score to 3-0 by the eighth minute.

Gnabry and Musiala didn't stop there, however, as they both completed their braces before 15 minutes had elapsed.

New signing Konrad Laimer then chipped FC Rottach-Egern's goalkeeper in the 20th minute. Young striker Mathys Tel was next, netting a four-minute brace that stunned the stadium.

Noussair Mazraoui's 27th minute strike took the scoreline to a breathtaking 9-0. Tel then achieved his hat-trick and catapulted the score into double digits, before Dayot Upamecano scored a header in the 30th minute.

Tel added a fourth to his tally, and Leroy Sane joined the scoring spree for the 13th goal, before Musiala finished his hat-trick. Tel continued his sensational performance, scoring his fifth with a smooth finish in the 41st minute, before Musiala got his fourth goal. Shortly thereafter, Gnabry completed his hat-trick and Musiala closed the first half with his fifth goal, leading Bayern Munich into the break at an astounding 18-0.

As expected, fans reacted to the shocking scoreline on Twitter. Here's a glimpse at how they responded:

Jord @NUFCJordd @goal That’s a joke. At least show some sympathy for the local club man

Bayern Munich dominated the second half to conclude the game with 27 goals

The whirlwind of goals didn't end with the first half as Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel reshuffled his deck for the second half. The second squad took a bit longer to find their footing, but Marcel Sabitzer soon lit up the scoreboard with the first goal of the second half, four minutes in.

Goals continued to pour in after the hour mark when Sabitzer made his mark yet again, elevating the Bundesliga champions' score to a staggering 20-0. He went on to round off his hat-trick with an effortless tap-in, before executing great finishes for his fourth and fifth goal.

Raphael Guerreiro, who joined from Borussia Dortmund this summer, then found the back of the net. Ryan Gravenberch scored Bayern's 25th goal in the 85th minute. Kingsley Coman drove a low strike to add a 26th, before Sadio Mane finalized the score in the 90th minute, rounding it off at an awe-inspiring 27-0 in Bayern Munich's favor.