British broadcaster Piers Morgan has appeared to take a dig at Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville in his response to Cristiano Ronaldo's comments over his Manchester United departure.

Ronaldo, 38, was asked about his unceremonious exit from Old Trafford last November while on international duty with Portugal. He responded (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Manchester United? When we are at the top of the mountain, we often don’t see what’s below. I went through a bad phase of my career, I have no problems admitting that. But life moves on."

He added:

“I understood who are real friends in that difficult moment."

Morgan has responded to Cristiano Ronaldo's comments and was particularly intrigued by the Portuguese icon's claim over his friends. The broadcaster tweeted:

"Interesting from Ronaldo.. as I've found too, tough times bring out the best and worst in friends and people you wrongly thought were friends.."

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United last November after an explosive interview with Morgan. He slammed the Red Devils for betraying him and said he had no respect for Erik ten Hag.

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United last November after an explosive interview with Morgan. He slammed the Red Devils for betraying him and said he had no respect for Erik ten Hag.

However, he also took aim at his former United teammates Rooney and Neville. The former criticized Ronaldo for his actions this season under Ten Hag. The iconic striker refused to come on as a substitute in a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur last October. The Al Nassr frontman told Morgan in November:

‘‘I don’t know why he criticises me so badly... probably because he finished his career and I’m still playing at high level. I’m not going to say that I’m looking better than him. Which is true.’’

Neville was also critical of Ronaldo but his opinion stemmed more from the performances he was putting out on the pitch. Nevertheless, the Portuguese was still infuriated with his former captain and snubbed a handshake before a game at Old Trafford. He told Morgan:

‘‘It’s hard to listen to that kind of criticism and negativity from people that played with you, for example Gary Neville as well. People can have their own opinion but they don’t really know what’s going on, for example inside the training ground, and Carrington, and even in my life.’’

Morgan may be alluding to Rooney and Neville with his response to Ronaldo's comments. The Portuguese striker clearly feels that they are not his friends anymore.

Ex-Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal sides with Cristiano Ronaldo in the GOAT debate with Lionel Messi

Van Gaal sides with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Van Gaal is the latest high-profile football name to weigh in on the Ronaldo-Messi debate. The iconic duo are two of the greatest players in the history of the game with their trophy cabinets full to the brim with honors.

Many have tipped Messi as the better player after he won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina last December. This is a feat Ronaldo has not accomplished in his illustrious career.

However, Van Gaal disagrees and thinks the Portuguese striker is the better team player. He told Onda Cero:

“Ronaldo has more results than Messi in titles. Messi has more individual awards, but Ronaldo is more of a team player. So you’ve to choose, I am more of a team coach than an individual player. Messi may be the best football player, but you have to play as a team.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has 710 goals and 225 assists in 959 club appearances while Messi has 707 goals and 336 assists in 866 club games.

