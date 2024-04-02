"Bring home the 3 points", "GOAT about to show them how to play ball" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo leads the line for Al-Nassr against Abha

Fans reacted as Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was named in Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr's starting lineup against Abha on Tuesday, March 2.

Ronaldo is currently sitting atop the Pro League scoring charts, having bagged 26 goals in 23 games. He has also added nine assists to his tally, and will be looking to inspire his side to victory.

In Al-Nassr's last outing, a 5-1 win against Al-Tai, the Portuguese forward bagged a 23-minute hattrick, and was named the Man of the Match. He was also recently named the Pro League Player of the Month for his four goals in three games in the month of March.

Fans online are confident that the superstar forward will strike once again and help his side secure all three points. One fan wrote on X:

"Bring home the 3 points."

Another one added:

"Goat about to show them how to play ball."

Here is a selection of fan reactions on X:

Some fans outlined what they would wish to see happen in the game:

One fan was concerned about a potential injury to the Portuguese superstar. Since Abha sit second last in the table, the fan asked the club to sub off Ronaldo if it isn't imperative to keep him on.

Al-Nassr sit on 59 points after 25 games, a whopping 12 points behind unbeaten leaders Al-Hilal. The title race isn't mathematically over yet, but it will be an uphill task for Cristiano Ronaldo and his men to make a push for the title.

"Score, break all records and always win" - Cristiano Ronaldo's former Juventus teammate Giorgio Chiellini on what drives the Portuguese superstar

Cristiano Ronaldo's former Juventus teammate Giorgio Chiellini commented on what drives the Portuguese superstar, naming him as one of the top five players of all-time.

The duo shared the pitch for the Bianconeri 55 times, with the Italian assisting the Portuguese marksman on two occasions. The duo won two Serie A, one Coppa Italia and two Supercoppa Italiana titles in their time together at Juve.

Speaking to FIFA.com, Chiellini was asked about his experience playing alongside the legendary forward, to which the Italian replied:

“Cristiano was a very demanding guy, who always wanted to win, and he managed to convey that to everyone. He wanted to score, break all the records and always win, which he continues to do even now... There were so many little things [with him] – like his dedication to small things everyday – that made it a privilege for me to have played with him for three years.”

He added that the Portuguese marksman was definitely in the top five players in football all-time, saying:

“Among the strongest guys I’ve played with are definitely [Gianluigi] Buffon and Ronaldo... Cristiano is among the top two, three, four or five in the history of the sport. He is definitely in the pantheon of football greats."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner left Juventus in 2021 to join Manchester United and then joined Al-Nassr in January 2023.

