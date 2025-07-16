"Bring more trophies home to this special club" - Liam Delap claims Chelsea squad is 'hungry to win' more trophies after CWC triumph

Chelsea attacker Liam Delap has claimed that the Blues are hungry to win more titles after the west London club won the FIFA Club World Cup. The Blues defeated Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 3-0 in the Club World Cup final on July 13 to win the crown in the United States.
After the win, Liam Delep spoke to the club's media at the MetLife Stadium. The English attacker asserted that the Blues are ready to give an improved performance next season and are ambitious to win more trophies. He said (via Chelsea's official website):
"It's a great start for me. Now we have to push on into next season and bring more trophies home to this special club."
"We had belief within the squad. I've only been here a short time, but I can see everyone is so dialled into what the head coach wants, and everyone is hungry to win. We have proved that, and hopefully we can keep proving that in the future," he added.
Delap, who played for Manchester City between 2019 and 2024, joined the west London club earlier this summer from Ipswich Town for a reported fee of £30 million.
He played six games for Enzo Maresca's side at the Club World Cup, scoring one goal and providing one assist. He started four matches and was not in the squad for the semi-final clash against Fluminense.
Djordje Petrovic joins Bournemouth on a five-year deal from Chelsea
According to BBC Sport, Bournemouth have signed Djordje Petrovic from Chelsea for a reported fee of £25 million. The Serbian goalkeeper has signed a five-year deal with the Cherries as a replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga. The latter played for Bournemouth last season on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea and has joined Arsenal on a three-year deal.
Meanwhile, Petrovic joined the Blues from the New England Revolution for a reported fee of £14 million in August 2023. He played 31 games for the west London club in the 2023-24 season, keeping seven clean sheets. The Blues loaned the Serbian goalkeeper to French side Strasbourg last season.
Petrovic made 31 appearances for Strasbourg across all competitions, keeping ten clean sheets and conceding 38 goals. The Blues' current goalkeeping options in the senior team include Robert Sanchez, Filip Jorgensen, Mike Penders, and Gaga Slonina.