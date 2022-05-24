"Brings that extra edge to them" - Peter Crouch names Liverpool star as his player of the season 

Former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch has named Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah as his player of the season. The 29-year-old winger almost guided the Reds to the Premier League title with his goals and assists. However, they fell one point short of eventual champions Manchester City.

Peter Crouch also spoke about the other Liverpool stars who played a vital role in the Reds' 2021-22 season. However, the 41-year-old player-turned-pundit picked Salah as his player of the season for being a talisman and delivering week-in-week-out for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, Peter Crouch was quoted as saying the following:

"It's got to be Mohamed Salah, that has to be the general consensus. The sheer volume of goals (23) and assists (13) and that relentlessness to be at his maximum."

He added:

"Looking at Liverpool, I absolutely love Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk's the best around at centre half but Salah brings that extra edge to them every week. To contribute those numbers as the talisman of that team means he has to win player of the year."

Mohamed Salah had a great individual season in the Premier League. The 29-year-old winger registered 23 goals and 13 assists in the league this season. This saw him share the Golden Boot alongside Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min. Salah, however, outright won the Playmaker of the Season award as he finished the campaign with one more assist than second-placed Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Salah's goals and assists have propelled Liverpool to two trophies this season already. The Reds have secured the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup this season and are now in the final of the Champions League. Jurgen Klopp's side will take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 28 in Paris.

Liverpool and Mohamed Salah have still not agreed on a new contract

Despite having a great individual season, Liverpool and Mohamed Salah have still not agreed on a new contract. As things stand, Salah has just one year remaining on his current contract at Anfield. If a new deal is not agreed, the Egyptian winger could leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano reported earlier this year that Salah had turned down an offer from the Reds back in December. The 29-year-old winger's priority is still to stay at Anfield for the foreseeable future.

