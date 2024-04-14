"Brings nothing to the team", "Disgrace" - Arsenal fans unhappy with star's inclusion in XI to face Aston VIlla

Arsenal fans are fuming on X after Mikel Arteta opted to include Oleksandr Zinchenko in the starting XI for the game against Aston Villa. The two sides are set to face each other in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium later today (April 14).

A win for the Gunners would see them return to the top of the league standings. They are currently second with 71 points from 31 games, two points behind leaders Manchester City. They will be aiming to exact revenge upon Aston Villa after their 0-1 loss in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

David Raya starts in goal for Arsenal. Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Oleksandr Zinchenko make up the defence. The midfield consists of Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, and Leandro Trossard. Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, and Kai Havertz start up front to complete the starting XI.

Expand Tweet

Fans are unhappy to see Zinchenko make the starting XI, with one fan posting:

"Zinchenko brings nothing to the team. Talks the talk can't walk the walk."

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote:

"Zinchenko starting is a disgrace."

Expand Tweet

Other fan reactions can be viewed below:

"Zinchenko starting worries me even more", one fan claimed.

"Zinchenko???? I just let out the loudest sigh", one fan stated.

"As long as Zinchenko starts, Arsenal are vulnerable", one fan boldly predicted.

"Why, why ,why Zinchenko", one fan questioned.

What happened the last time Arsenal faced Aston Villa in the Premier League?

Arsenal host Aston Villa later today and will be fully aware of the importance of picking up all three points to stay alive in the Premier League title race. Let's take a look at what happened the last time these two sides faced each other.

The Villans secured an impressive 1-0 win at home against the Gunners on December 9, 2023. John McGinn's seventh-minute effort was enough to seal the win for Unai Emery and company despite having much less possession in the game (62 percent compared to 38 percent).

Aston Villa are fourth in the standings with 60 points from 32 games and will look to secure the double against the Gunners. However, the North London outfit have won five of their last six home league games against them, with their last loss coming in November 2020.

Poll : Will Arsenal defeat Aston Villa? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion