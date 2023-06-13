"Bro has attained nirvana", "Knows he completed football" - Fans hail Lionel Messi as he makes humble Ballon d'Or claim

Lionel Messi's humble comments about winning the Ballon d'Or have been met with praise from fans on Twitter.

The Argentine icon is expected to be in the running for the accolade come October. The 35-year-old has enjoyed a legacy-defining year that has seen him finally get his hands on the FIFA World Cup trophy.

Lionel Messi captained Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar last year, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in eight games. He won the Golden Ball to cap off a remarkable campaign in the Middle East.

The legendary forward's feats in Qatar are expected to have a massive influence on the Ballon d'Or potentially heading in his direction. However, Messi isn't overly bothered if he misses out on the individual award. At this stage in his career, the soon-to-be Inter Miami attacker just wants to be successful as part of a team. He stated (via Albiceleste Talk):

"Does Ballon d’Or matter to me? No, at this stage in my life, it is no longer important to me. I’ve always said, the individual prizes are not what matters to me, but the collective ones are the most important to me. The most important prize at the moment is the World Cup. This is the greatest prize for me."

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk Leo Messi: “Does Ballon d’Or matters to me? No, at this stage in my life, it is no longer important to me. I’ve always said, the individual prizes are not what matters to me, but the collective ones are the most important to me. The most important prize at the moment is the World… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Leo Messi: “Does Ballon d’Or matters to me? No, at this stage in my life, it is no longer important to me. I’ve always said, the individual prizes are not what matters to me, but the collective ones are the most important to me. The most important prize at the moment is the World… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/aiHIAY6QXR

Lionel Messi was also impressive for PSG this past season, bagging 21 goals and 20 assists in 41 games across competitions. He was part of the Parisian side that won the Ligue 1 title for a second consecutive season.

The Argentine icon is bound to be one of the Ballon d'Or frontrunners alongside Manchester City duo Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne and Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior. Yet, his comments paint the picture of where Messi is at this stage of his career.

Fans have lauded the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner following his comments. One fan tweeted:

"Bro has attained nirvana."

Another fan responded by alluding to the fact that Messi has now won every trophy on offer in his illustrious career:

"He really said at this stage in my life. bro knows he completed football."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Lionel Messi's humility when discussing the France Football award:

Dave👽 @Bewhatyoubebro @AlbicelesteTalk Said it countless times, Messi is probably tired of Balon D’or right now @AlbicelesteTalk Said it countless times, Messi is probably tired of Balon D’or right now😂

CFCDan @DannCFC21 @AlbicelesteTalk I think us Messi fans care more about the Balon d'or than he does at this point @AlbicelesteTalk I think us Messi fans care more about the Balon d'or than he does at this point 😭

kimmy 1919 @1919Kimmy10701 @AlbicelesteTalk He really said at this stage in my life. bro knows he completed football @AlbicelesteTalk He really said at this stage in my life. bro knows he completed football 😭😭😭😭😭🐐🐐🐐

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski tips Lionel Messi to win the 2023 Ballon d'Or

Messi is backed for the award by Barca frontman Lewandowski.

Lionel Messi may be playing down the significance of winning another Ballon d'Or, but Robert Lewandowski is backing him to win the accolade. It will be the Argentine icon's eighth win if he does receive the award in October, and he is the current record holder.

Lewandowski spoke after Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup when he claimed that Messi had already done enough to win the accolade. He told Mundo Deportivo:

"There is maybe one more player who plays for the same club [Kylian Mbappe] but there is only one World Cup that decides who is going to win it this season. Leo is now in the top position for sure because of what he has achieved which means everything to him. He now can enjoy it."

Messi previously won the Ballon d'Or in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, and 2021. However, he didn't receive a nomination for the honor last year and it was Karim Benzema who dethroned him.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes