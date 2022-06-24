“Bro is built like Thor”, “Beast mode” – Liverpool fans thrilled as Reds star shares image after pre-season workout 

New Liverpool star Darwin Nunez has shared a picture of himself working out in pre-season, enthusing Reds fans.

Nunez, 22, has joined the Reds as one of Europe's most coveted strikers following a phenomenal last season at Benfica.

The Uruguayan forward managed 34 goals in 41 appearances for the Primeira Liga side. He has become the Reds' most expensive signing ever, arriving in a £85 million deal.

Nunez is currently enjoying the off-season ahead of linking up with his new teammates for pre-season and has released a picture of himself working out: He could make his pre-season debut against the Reds' fierce rivals Manchester United, with the two Premier League giants set to lock horns in Thailand on July 12.

Liverpool fans have reacted with enthusiasm as a new season with a new star is on the horizon.

Here are some reactions from Twitter to the star's pre-season workout:

YOUSEF _ynwa @Yasoofi5 @Darwinn99 🏻 @LFC WE CANT WAIT TO SEE YOU PLAYING FOR LFC YOU WILL NEVER WALK ALONE DARWIN @Darwinn99 @LFC WE CANT WAIT TO SEE YOU PLAYING FOR LFC YOU WILL NEVER WALK ALONE DARWIN 👏🏻

Liverpool star Darwin Nunez to rival Manchester City ace Erling Haaland?

Erling Haaland is the newest star to arrive at City.

Manchester City have secured the signing of Borussia Dortmund hitman Erling Haaland ahead of next season. He falls into the same bracket as Darwin Nunez.

Both young strikers are superstars in the making, given their remarkable goalscoring feats.

Haaland, 21, managed an astounding 83 goals in 87 appearances for Dortmund. He arrives at the Etihad Stadium as a star touted to become a future Ballon d'Or winner. His arrival alongside Nunez's has added another tantalising layer to the mesmerising and enticing rivalry between Manchester City and Liverpool.

The two Premier League rivals did battle for the league title, with City pipping the Reds to the post on the final day of the season.

TEAMtalk @TEAMtalk Erling Haaland - £51m - 21-years old

Darwin Nunez - initial £64m, could rise to £85m - 22-years-old



Two fantastic forward additions to the Premier League. Erling Haaland - £51m - 21-years oldDarwin Nunez - initial £64m, could rise to £85m - 22-years-oldTwo fantastic forward additions to the Premier League. 🇳🇴 Erling Haaland - £51m - 21-years old🇺🇾 Darwin Nunez - initial £64m, could rise to £85m - 22-years-oldTwo fantastic forward additions to the Premier League. 👌 https://t.co/aMzG2sUU5m

City had long been on the lookout for a centre-forward, and they have brought one of Europe's finest to Manchester now. Meanwhile, Nunez can be expected to take the role Sadio Mane played last season, as manager Jurgen Klopp's centre-forward.

Both teams are licking their wounds from disappointing defeats in the UEFA Champions League.

City suffered a capitulation against eventual winners Real Madrid in the semi-finals, squadering a 5-3 aggregate lead to lose 6-5. Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp's side had plenty of chances in the final in Paris against Madrid but couldn't get past Thibaut Courtois.

The arrival of Haaland and Nunez may be the final pieces of the puzzle for both Premier League heavyweights as they look to claim European glory.

Interested in sports other than Football? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far